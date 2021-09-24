Hernandez, Merrifield lead Royals to 3-1 win over Tigers

AP Sports

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Hernandez pitched five shutout innings and Whit Merrifield drove in a pair of runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1. The win clinched the season series for the Royals, who lead 10-7 with two games remaining. Hernandez allowed two hits, walked three and hit a batter, one start after allowing seven runs in four innings against the Oakland A’s. Four relievers finished, with Scott Barlow pitching the ninth for his 15th save. Detroit’s Casey Mize gave up one run on two hits in three innings. Detroit’s best young pitcher is working as an opener to reduce his innings.