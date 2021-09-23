Time to get Kraken: Seattle opens first NHL training camp

AP Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The NHL’s newest franchise has hit the ice for the first time as a team with the start of training camp. The first group of Seattle Kraken players to skate out at the team’s $80 million practice facility was greeted by applause from fans who showed up to check out the new roster. The Kraken make their regular-season debut at Vegas on Oct. 12. They open their home arena against Vancouver less than two weeks later. Seattle’s first team is a mix of veterans and some young talent looking for an opportunity with the expansion franchise.