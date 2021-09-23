Struggling Barcelona held to draw again in Spanish league

AP Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s ongoing crisis has worsened as it was held to a 0-0 draw by Cádiz in the Spanish league. The result extended Barcelona’s winless streak to three matches and added pressure on coach Ronald Koeman. Barcelona had to hold on in the end after midfielder Frenkie de Jong was sent off with a second yellow card in the 65th minute. Koeman also was sent off for complaining to the referee in the final minutes. The draw left Barcelona in seventh place in the league standings. It is seven points behind leader Real Madrid with a game in hand.