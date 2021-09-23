Sharks open training camp without Evander Kane

AP Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have opened training camp with a big void at forward with Evander Kane not participating and little idea of when or if he will come back. The Sharks took the ice for the first time this season a day after Kane was cleared by the NHL of gambling allegations. The league is still looking into allegations of physical and sexual abuse made by Kane’s estranged wife, so Kane and the Sharks decided he will not take part in practice until further notice. Coach Bob Boughner and general manager Doug Wilson say they don’t know how long the investigation will last.