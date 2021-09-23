LSU seeks revenge vs Mississippi State in teams’ SEC opener

AP Sports

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LSU has bounced back from an opening-game loss to UCLA by routing McNeese State and Central Michigan by an 83-28 margin. Tigers coach Ed Orgeron is encouraged but believes more growth is needed, especially in his team’s Southeastern Conference opener at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs ruined LSU’s 2020 season opener after its national title with a 44-34 upset that ushered in the Mike Leach era and his Air Raid offense. MSU seeks a second consecutive win over the Tigers as it moves forward from a 31-29 loss at Memphis.