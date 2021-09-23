Edelman says return to Gillette Stadium will ‘hit my soul’

AP Sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Julian Edelman will soon be back on the field where his NFL career began and ultimately ended. The Patriots are set to honor Edelman during halftime of their game against the Saints after the receiver announced his retirement in April following 11 NFL seasons — all in New England. He says he hopes his return will be as much as a salute to the franchise that took a chance on an underdog and helped him grow into one of the most clutch postseason performers in the team’s history.