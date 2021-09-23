Blue Jays’ Borucki suspended 3 games for plunking Kiermaier

AP Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays reliever Ryan Borucki has been suspended for three games by Major League Baseball for intentionally hitting Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier with a pitch. The incident on Wednesday was the latest salvo in a spat between the two AL East competitors. MLB announced the punishment before Toronto began a four-game series at Minnesota. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was also suspended. Borucki appealed the decision, delaying the discipline until completion of the process. Kiermaier angered the Blue Jays on Monday by scooping up a scouting report that fell off catcher Alejandro Kirk’s wristband.