AFC South champs Titans, Colts face off in early showdown

This AFC South rivalry has been dominated by Indianapolis from the start. The Titans are the reigning division champs and have won two of the last three. Colts coach Frank Reich is 4-2 with a different starting quarterback in each of his three previous seasons against the Titans. Reich will have a new quarterback for this game. The road team has won each of the last five games. These teams split the season series in 2020 and each made the playoffs. The Colts are trying to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2011.