Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 12:55 PM

Texans’ Mills faces huge test in 1st start against Panthers

MGN/KYMA.com

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The undefeated Carolina Panthers and their top-ranked defense will face a rookie making his first NFL start for the second time this season Thursday against Davis Mills and the Houston Texans. Carolina opened the season with a 19-14 victory over the New York Jets in the debut of Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in this year’s draft. Now they’ll meet Mills, a third-round selection who’s filling in for the Texans indefinitely after Tyrod Taylor injured his hamstring last weekend and was placed on injured reserve. 

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content