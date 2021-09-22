Rodgers preps for 49ers, who asked about him before draft

AP Sports

By BILL HUBER

Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Imagine if Aaron Rodgers was playing for the San Francisco 49ers instead of the Green Bay Packers when the two teams face off Sunday night. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan inquired about the availability of Rodgers in a trade before this year’s draft. The Packers quickly said they weren’t trading Rodgers. The 49ers pivoted to selecting Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall selection. Rodgers instead is in his 14th season as Green Bay’s starting quarterback.