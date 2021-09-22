Kiermaier hit, apparent retribution, as Rays clinch playoffs

AP Sports

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier was hit by a pitch, apparent retribution for scooping up a Toronto scouting report two days earlier, and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched a postseason berth with a 7-1 victory over the Blue Jays. Reliever Ryan Borucki hit Kiermaier on the back with his first pitch of the eighth inning, when the Rays led 7-1. Borucki was ejected, Austin Meadows hit a three-run homer during a six-run third inning for the AL East-leading Rays. Toronto dropped into a tie for the second AL wild-card berth with the New York Yankees,.