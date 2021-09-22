Giants G Shane Lemieux has knee surgery, out indefinitely

AP Sports

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants starting left guard Shane Lemieux had surgery on his left knee and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. Lemieux, who hurt the knee early in training camp, had surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York on Wednesday to repair his patellar tendon. Lemieux started the season opener against Denver and played 18 plays. The 24-year-old was inactive for the game against Washington on Sept. 16. The injury is the second major one for the line. Nick Gates, who moved from center to left guard for the second game, broke his left leg in the game.