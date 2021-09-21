Bassitt to start for A’s, 5 weeks after being hit in head

AP Sports

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt is set to return to the mound, just over five weeks after being hospitalized when he was hit in the head by a 100 mph line drive. A’s manager Bob Melvin announced Bassitt will come off the injured list and start Thursday’s series finale at home against Seattle in a matchup of AL wild-card contenders. Melvin said Bassitt’s recovery “kind of miraculous.” Bassitt was leading the AL with 12 wins when he was struck Aug. 17 in Chicago by a liner from Brian Goodwin of the White Sox. The 32-year-old Bassitt was carted off the field and to a hospital in Chicago. He received stitches for cuts in his face and had surgery for a fracture in his right cheek.