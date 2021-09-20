Napoli extends perfect start with 4-0 win at Udinese

AP Sports

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Four men. Four touches. One exquisite goal. Napoli executed a set-piece to perfection for its second goal in a 4-0 win at Udinese that extended the team’s perfect start to Serie A. Lorenzo Insigne rolled his free kick across to Fabián Ruiz who then lifted the ball toward the far post for Kalidou Koulibaly to run onto and cross for a Amir Rrahmani header. Insigne, Koulibaly and Hirving Lozano also scored. Napoli moved two points clear of defending champion Inter Milan and AC Milan with its fourth straight win to open the season. Udinese was left five points behind Napoli.