Colts unsure of Wentz’s status after spraining both ankles

AP Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts won’t know until later this week whether quarterback Carson Went will play at Tennessee after spraining both ankles in Sunday’s loss to the Rams. Colts coach Frank Reich says he does not yet have a timeline for a return. Wentz hurt his right ankle midway through the fourth quarter and did not return. Wentz hurt his left ankle earlier in the game. If Wentz can’t play, Jacob Eason is expected to make his first NFL start.