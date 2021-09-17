AC Milan files complaint over racist chants from Lazio fans

AP Sports

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has filed a complaint with the Italian Soccer Federation’s prosecutor’s office over racist chants from Lazio fans during last weekend’s win over the Roman club. Tiémoué Bakayoko said he and fellow Milan midfielder Franck Kessié were the targets of derogatory chants from Lazio supporters. Both Bakayoko and Kessié are Black. Lazio has been hit with numerous stadium bans and fines for fan racism. Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis says “it is our moral duty to report any form of discrimination involving our club.”