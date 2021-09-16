Panthers hope for better results against post-Brees Saints

AP Sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers could never really figure out Drew Brees when he was playing quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. They’re hoping things will be different on Sunday with Jameis Winston leading the Saints. Brees dominated Carolina for more than a decade, going 18-11 as a starter against the Panthers and helping the Saints win eight of the last nine matchups, including a 2017 wild card playoff game. But facing Winston could prove just as difficult for Carolina to defend given his ability to escape the pocket and throw the deep ball.