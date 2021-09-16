Jets impressed by Wilson’s poise, but want to limit pressure

AP Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson’s teammates were still buzzing a few days after the New York Jets quarterback made his NFL debut. It wasn’t necessarily because of the solid but unspectacular stats he put up. It was the way the rookie remained poised, cool-headed and unfazed while constantly facing pressure. He also had to deal with left tackle Mekhi Becton leaving in the third quarter with a dislocated kneecap. Both Wilson and the offensive line shouldered the blame for some of the breakdowns but they know they need to be better against New England. Bill Belichick is 21-6 against rookie quarterbacks since 2000.