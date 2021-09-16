Benitez changing opinions as tactical shake-up lifts Everton

AP Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Rafa Benitez took over as Everton manager in June to a backdrop of protests because of his strong past links to Liverpool but also to the kind of belt-tightening not previously seen at the English club in the 5½ years under majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri. Things could hardly be going any better under the circumstances. No team has more than Everton’s total of 10 points from the opening four rounds in the Premier League. Benitez’s tactical approach is also working well on the back of strong performances from players brought in amid budget cuts this summer. The Spanish coach is setting about changing opinions at Goodison Park.