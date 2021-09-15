Urquidy solid, Astros belt three HRs in 7-2 win over Rangers

AP Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Meyers and Marwin Gonzalez hit consecutive homers in a three-run second inning, Kyle Tucker had a home run among his three hits, and Jose Urquidy allowed one run and two hits in six innings for his seventh win of the season as the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 7-2. Urquidy struck out six and walked one as the AL West0-leading Astros won for the third time in four games. Brock Holt scored Texas’ lone run in the third inning after hitting his first triple since Aug. 2019.