Musovski, Arango score to help LAFC beat Austin 2-1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Danny Musovski scored moments after entering the game, Cristian Arango scored on a penalty kick and Los Angeles FC beat Austin FC 2-1 on Wednesday night. Musovski, who subbed on in the 76th minute, slipped behind the defense, ran onto a through ball by José Cifuentes and beat goalkeeper Brad Stuver to give LAFC a 2-1 lead in the 81st. Arango converted from the spot — his fifth goal in the last four games — to open the scoring in the 59th minute. Diego Fagundez, whose hand ball in the area set up Arango’s goal, put away the rebound of Cecilio Dominguez’s shot off the post by to tie it in the 67th. LAFC snapped a four-game road losing streak.