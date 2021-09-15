Lakers add Fizdale, Lucas III to Vogel’s coaching staff

AP Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Knicks head coach David Fizdale has joined his hometown Los Angeles Lakers as the lead assistant coach on Frank Vogel’s staff. The Lakers also hired John Lucas III as an assistant coach and named Roger Sancho their head athletic trainer. Fizdale was the Memphis Grizzlies’ head coach for 101 games from May 2016 until November 2017, leading them to the playoffs in his only full season. He took over the Knicks in May 2018 but was fired in December 2019. He fills the lead assistant vacancy created in June when Jason Kidd left to become the Dallas Mavericks’ head coach.