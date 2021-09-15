Bichette HRs, drives in 5; Ray fans 13 as Jays beat Rays 6-3

AP Sports

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette homered and matched a career high with five RBIs, Robbie Ray fanned 13 over seven innings to claim the major league strikeout lead and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3. Vladimr Guerrero Jr. doubled twice and scored twice, and Teoscar Hernández added an RBI single. The Blue Jays improved to 13-2 in September to move ahead of Boston and the New York Yankees for the top AL wild card before those teams play later Wednesday. Tampa Bay lost for the fifth time in seven games. The AL East leaders are 6-8 in September after going 21-6 in August.