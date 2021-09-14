Young WVU QB thrives, status unknown vs No. 15 Virginia Tech

AP Sports

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia coach Neal Brown is making no promises to fans clamoring for more from dual-threat backup quarterback Garrett Greene. The QB gave a needed boost to the Mountaineers’ running game last week against a Championship Subdivision opponent. But whether he sees action Saturday when West Virginia hosts No. 15 Virginia Tech remains to be determined. Greene ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 66-0 win over Long Island. Brown called the performance a mixed bag. He says Greene handled himself well and showed maturity. He says Greene made good reads in the run game but missed some pre-snap decisions and could have passed more often.