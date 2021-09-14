LEADING OFF: Greinke back, Vladdy & daddy, Brewers pitch in

AP Sports

Houston Astros right-hander Zack Greinke makes his first start Tuesday night since testing positive for COVID-19 last month. The 37-year-old Greinke is scheduled to pitch at Texas, the same team he lost to last time out in late August. Elsewhere, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the power-packed Blue Jays are averaging 13 runs per game while winning four straight over the past three days. They’ll take on AL East-leading Tampa Bay again after outhitting the Rays 17-2 in an 8-1 rout Monday that left Toronto 12-1 in September. Guerrero socked his major league-leading 45th home run, moving one ahead of Angels star Shohei Ohtani. Guerrero also surpassed the season high set by his Hall of Fame father with Montreal.