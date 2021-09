AP Sports

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Raekwon Davis was placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday with a knee injury. That means the defensive tackle will miss at least three games. Davis got hurt in the Dolphins’ season-opening win at New England on Sunday. This weekend’s game against Buffalo will be the first he misses in his career. He appeared in all 16 games for Miami during his rookie season in 2020.