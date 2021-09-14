Do Worry: UEFA rejects Ajax’s Bob Marley tribute shirt

AP Sports

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Ajax must change its popular Bob Marley-themed shirts in Champions League games. UEFA says the three little birds motif breaks equipment rules. The Netherlands champion received wide praise and a rush of sales in the offseason for launching a black change uniform with small red, yellow and green birds on the back of the collar. It’s a tribute to Ajax fans singing Marley’s “Three Little Birds” at games as their anthem. UEFA told the club after submitting the design one year ago it would not be passed to wear in games. The club still sells a version to fans with the birds.