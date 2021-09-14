Cards hold off Mets 7-6 in 11 to move into playoff position

AP Sports

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Edmundo Sosa hit the go-ahead single in a three-run 11th inning and the hard-charging St. Louis Cardinals climbed all the way back into playoff position with a wild 7-6 victory over the New York Mets. New York scored twice in the bottom of the 11th and had two runners on when Kwang Hyun Kim retired pinch-hitter Albert Almora Jr. for his second career save, ending a back-and-forth game that took 4 hours, 34 minutes. Pinch-hitter Andrew Knizner had a two-run single to give the Cardinals needed breathing room as they shook off Javier Báez’s tying homer in the ninth. Tyler O’Neill homered and drove in three runs for the streaking Cardinals, who vaulted into the second NL wild-card slot.