Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 6:04 PM

Red Sox get bullpen help with return of Sawamura, Davis

MGN/KYMA.com

SEATTLE (AP) — Boston activated reliever Hirokazu Sawamura from the COVID-19 injured list and returned left-handed pitcher Austin Davis from the paternity list, giving a boost to the Red Sox bullpen going into a key series against Seattle. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said there could be more players coming off the COVID-19 IL in the coming days. Left-hander Martin Pérez is expected to be activated on Tuesday, and Cora is holding out hope that left-handed starter Chris Sale could return this weekend against Baltimore. Sale is on the COVID-19 IL, but Cora said he has shown no symptoms. Sale tested positive late last week and was scratched from his scheduled start on Sunday.  

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content