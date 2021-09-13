Plum scores 26 of her 30 points in 2nd half, Aces beat Wings

AP Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 26 of her 30 points in the second half, A’ja Wilson had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 85-75. The Aces trailed 51-41 midway through the third quarter before closing on a 20-6 run for a 61-57 advantage. Wilson made a hook shot in the lane with 1:13 remaining in the third for Las Vegas’ first lead, 57-55, since 4-2. Plum made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possession to extend the lead to 75-64 with 5:27 left in the fourth. Las Vegas can clinch a double-bye in the playoffs with one win in its final two games.