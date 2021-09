AP Sports

W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Carl Nassib’s strip-sack on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson came at a critical time in overtime and helped the Raiders to a 33-27 win in overtime. Andrew Erazos, a 60-year-old server at a local steakhouse, isn’t much of a football fan, but is a Carl Nassib fan. Erazos got more than he bargained for with a wild conclusion to Week 1 of the NFL season.