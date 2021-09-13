Madrid fans embrace Vinícius Júnior after not getting Mbappé

AP Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior is quickly helping the Real Madrid faithful to forget about Kylian Mbappé. Madrid fans were frustrated with the failed negotiations to bring in Mbappé at the transfer deadline last month but a few matches into the new season they have found that they can count on Vinícius Júnior. Fans literally embraced Vinícius Junior on Sunday when the young Brazilian jumped into the stands to celebrate with the crowd after scoring in the 5-2 win over Celta Vigo in the Spanish league. It was the team’s first league match at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in more than 18 months.