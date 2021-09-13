ISU seeking host for 4 Continents 2022 event in January

AP Sports

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Skating Union is seeking a replacement host for the 2022 Four Continents event after Tianjin, China bowed out. The ISU said Monday that it is conducting a search for a new site for the Jan. 17-22 event for skaters from the Americas, Asia, Australia and Africa. Organizers from Tianjin dropped out as host for the competition scheduled for weeks before the Beijing Winter Olympics and a likely warmup for the games for many skaters. Applications to host will be considered at the ISU Council meeting on Oct. 1.