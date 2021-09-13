Haniger homers in 3rd straight game, Mariners top Bosox 5-4

AP Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger made Boston pay for a costly error by first baseman Kyle Schwarber, hitting a three-run homer with two out in the seventh inning, and the Seattle Mariners held on for a 5-4 win over the Red Sox. The opener of a critical three-game series between the AL wild-card contenders went the way of the home team, which was helped, in part, by four unearned runs allowed by the Red Sox. Haniger’s 33rd homer gave Seattle a 5-2 lead. It was his third straight game with a long ball. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers hit back-to-back homers with two outs in the eighth off Seattle’s Paul Sewald, but that was as close as Boston would get.