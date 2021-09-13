Guerrero hits MLB-leading 45th HR, Blue Jays rout Rays 8-1

AP Sports

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 45th home run, Alek Manoah set a career high by pitching eight shutout innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1. Teoscar Hernández had his first career five-hit game and Bo Bichette added a solo home run, his 24th, as the surging Blue Jays improved to 12-1 in September. The first-place Rays lost for the fourth time in five games and are 5-7 this month after going 21-6 in August. Facing left-hander Adam Conley in the sixth, Guerrero lined a 3-1 pitch down the left-field line, breaking a tie with Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani for most homers in the big leagues.