Groups drawn for revamped Women’s Champions League

AP Sports

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The first Women’s Champions League group-stage draw has placed defending champion Barcelona with Arsenal, Hoffenheim and Danish club HB Køge. The revamped 16-team group stage replaces the 32-team knockout tournament. Seven-time European champion Lyon landed in a group with Bayern Munich, Benfica and Swedish club Häcken. Chelsea will face Wolfsburg, Juventus and Servette. Real Madrid will play Paris Saint-Germain, Icelandic club Breidablik and Ukrainian team Kharkiv. All 61 games will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of broadcast rights holder DAZN as part of a two-year agreement with UEFA.