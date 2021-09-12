Skip to Content
Cristian Arango scores twice, LAFC beats Real Salt Lake 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian Arango scored twice for his first multi-goal game in MLS to help Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 3-2 on Sunday night. Real Salt Lake defender Toni Datkovic tapped an errant pass to goalkeeper David Ochoa that rolled into the net for an own goal that gave LAFC a 3-2 lead in the 59th minute. LAFC moved into a tie with Real Salt Lake for seventh place in the Western Conference standings with 30 points. Maikel Chang and Anderson Julio scored for Real Salt Lake.

