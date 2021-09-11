UTSA dominates Lamar 54-0 for first-ever shutout

AP Sports

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Sincere McCormick rushed for two touchdowns to set a UTSA record, Josh Adkins passed for two scores and the Roadrunners rolled to a 54-0 win over Lamar, the first shutout in program history. Sincere scored on runs of 18 and 6 yards in the second quarter, giving him 21 rushing touchdowns in his career, one more than David Glasco. Adkins hit Zakhari Franklin for 32 yards and Clark De’Corian for 16 in the second half. First-half quarterback Frank Harris was 13 for 15 for 118 yards, and after taking over Adkins, was 11 of 13 for 134. UTSA outgained the Cardinals 427-122.