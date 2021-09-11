Richmond breaks it open in the 2nd quarter to dump Lehigh

AP Sports

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Mancuso threw two scores and Aaron Dykes and Savon Smith each ran for a touchdown and Richmond squashed Lehigh 31-3. The Spiders scored four times in the second quarter. Mancuso sandwiched passing scores of 7 and 4 yards to Dykes and Leroy Henley, respectively, around 2-yard scoring runs by Smith and Dykes for a 28-3 lead at halftime. Mancuso threw for 131 yards, Smith ran for 74 yards and Dykes 71. The Spiders’ defense limited Lehigh quarterbacks Cross Wilkinson and Alec Beesmer to 78 and 28 yards respectively.