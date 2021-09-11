Rhode Island edges Albany 16-14

AP Sports

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — C.J. Carrick kicked a 22-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and Rhode Island held on for a 16-14 win over Albany. Carrick’s kick capped a 14-play, 70-yard drive and on Albany’s last two drives the Great Danes gave the ball up on downs, combining to run 28 plays for 85 yards over 11 minutes. The first drive ended at the Rams’ 39 when Westley Neal Jr. tackled Braeden Zenelovic for a 10-yard loss on fourth-and-7 with 5:24 to play. The second was halted at midfield when Andre Blackett sacked Jeff Undercuffler for a loss of 8 yards on fourth-and-3 with 22 seconds left.