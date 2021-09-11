Oklahoma St holds off rival Tulsa 28-23 in Sanders’ return

AP Sports

By JOE BUETTNER

Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Warren shed three tackles to punch in an 11-yard touchdown run that gave Oklahoma State enough insurance to beat Tulsa 28-23. The Cowboys trailed 14-7 entering the fourth quarter, but took control of the nonconference game with a Spencer Sanders touchdown throw, LD Brown’s 98-yard kickoff return for a score and Warren’s late run. Tulsa, which fell to FCS program UC Davis last week, looked poised to beat Oklahoma State for the first time since 1998 and win its first game in Stillwater since 1951.