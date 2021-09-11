Hoosiers use fast start to rout Idaho 56-14 in home opener

AP Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw two touchdown passes and ran for another and the Indiana Hoosiers scored two special teams touchdowns for the first time since 1969 in a 56-14 rout over Idaho. Indiana has won 18 of its last 20 home openers though few were more dominant than this game. The Hoosiers took a 21-0 first-quarter lead. Javon Swinton returned a block punt for a score and D.J. Mathews Jr.’s an 81-yard punt return made it 35-0 before the Vandals had a first down.