Harper homers, Wheeler K’s 8 in Phillies’ win over Rockies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler steadied the slumping Phillies with eight strikeouts and Bryce Harper homered to lead Philadelphia to a 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night. Odubel Herrera’s two-RBI bunt double and Jean Segura’s solo homer helped the Phillies snap a four-game losing streak that had them fading from the NL East playoff race. The Phillies entered 4½ games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East. Harper hit his 31st homer. Brad Miller hit a pinch-hit homer. Wheeler won his 13th game. Trevor Story homered for the Rockies.