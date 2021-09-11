Doege, Greene, Wright shine, WVU trounces Long Island 66-0

AP Sports

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jarret Doege threw three touchdown passes, Winston Wright returned a kickoff for another score and West Virginia beat Long Island 66-0. The Mountaineers bounced back from a loss at Maryland with 555 yards of offense against a Championship Subdivision team. Leddie Brown and backup quarterback Garrett Greene each ran for two scores for West Virginia, which got TDs on seven of its first eight possessions. It marked the most points scored by the Mountaineers since beating Baylor 70-63 in 2012. Wright, who set a school record for kickoff returns yards last week, made good on his only chance Saturday, returning the opening kick 90 yards.