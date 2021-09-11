Cunningham’s 3TDs send Louisville to win over E. Kentucky

AP Sports

By STEVE BITTENBENDER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malik Cunningham ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead Louisville, which cruised to a 30-3 victory over Eastern Kentucky. Cunningham would have had another touchdown, but freshman Ahmari Huggins-Bruce dropped the ball on the EKU 1 on what would have been a 95-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. he Colonels (1-1) mustered just 233 yards of offense and turned it over three times.