Durant scores 3 TDs as Duke rushes past N.C. A&T, 45-17

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mataeo Durant scored on three touchdown runs and quarterback Gunnar Holmberg added two touchdown runs in Duke’s 45-17 home-opening victory against North Carolina A&T on Friday night. Holmberg, making a start in a home game for the first time, was 20-for-27 for 270 yards through the air to help the Blue Devils post only their fourth victory in their last 19 games dating to October 2019. Aggies quarterback Kingsley Ifedi scored on two first-half runs and finished as the game’s top rusher by gaining 83 yards on 15 attempts.