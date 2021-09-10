Cabrera 9 hits in row, Schoop, Tigers win; Rays’ Franco hurt

AP Sports

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera got his ninth straight hit before the string ended, Jonathan Schoop launched a grand slam and the Detroit Tigers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-4. Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then left in the first inning with tightness in his right hamstring. The 20-year-old Franco, who came up limping on Nelson Cruz’s double in the first inning, has the second longest on-base run in major league history — Frank Robinson set the record of 43 in 1956. Cabrera singled in his first two at-bats, making him the first Tigers player to get nine straight hits since Walt Dropo’s major league record 12 straight in July 1952.