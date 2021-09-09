Titans eager to see if revamped D can build on preseason

AP Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has a countdown going on for the Titans’ defense, ticking off the days and hours until kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals in the season opener. It’s the first chance at redemption for a unit eager to forget 2020. Bowen says he’s excited to see the Titans cut loose. Tennessee looked impressive in the preseason, leading the NFL in both total defense and passing yards. It was a much-needed sign that the offseason changes are working for a defense that was among the NFL’s worst in several categories.