Lakers add longtime Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan

AP Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Center DeAndre Jordan has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, adding another seasoned NBA veteran to their experienced roster. Jordan is a 13-year NBA veteran who spent his first 10 seasons down the Staples Center hallway with the Los Angeles Clippers. He led the league in field goal percentage five times and won two rebounding titles during his decade with the Clippers, who reversed the franchise’s image as longtime losers during his partnership with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. The 33-year-old Jordan has played for the Mavericks, Knicks and Nets since leaving LA in 2018.