Young has career-high 29 points, Aces beat Lynx 102-81

AP Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, A’ja Wilson added 20 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 102-81. Young, in her third season out of Notre Dame, went 14 for 19 from the field to top her previous best of 27 points set in May. Riquna Williams scored all 16 of her points in the first half for Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray had a season-high 14 assists and Dearica Hamby returned from injury to score 14. Las Vegas was without center Liz Cambage after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last week despite being vaccinated. Las Vegas (21-8) sits 1 1/2 games behind league-leader Connecticut — with three games to play.